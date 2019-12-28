Odisha defeats Uttarakhand by 10 wickets in Ranji Trophy

Cuttack,28/12: Odisha defeats Uttarakhand by 10 wickets at the DREAMS cricket ground Cuttack. Odisha bagged 7 points in the match to top the elite group C with 21 points.

Odisha’s pace spearhead Basant Mohanty bagged 12 wickets in the match and destroyed the batting line up of Uttarakhand in both the innings.

Previously Odisha also faced batting collapse but Opener Shantanu Mishra steadied the inning with a brilliant century and propelled Odisha to a respectable total of 253.

Uttarakhand managed to score 117 and 195 in first and second innings respectively. The winning target for Odisha is 60 and Odisha chased it down with 10 wickets in hand.