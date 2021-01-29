Odisha FC Trades Marcelinho for midfielder Brad Inman, Can Inman change the fortunes of Odisha?

FeaturedOdishaSports
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
Bhubaneswar, 29/1: The Bhubaneswar-based  Indian Super League (ISL) team Odisha FC has reached an agreement with the ATK Mohun Bagan side for a loan swap deal involving Macelinho and Brad Inman.

The Australia-born Scottish midfielder will play for the Odisha FC till the end of the season. Marcelino is struggling with forms and didn’t have the desired impact on the team’s performance.

Marcelinho has played eight matches this season for Odisha FC  but has clocked only 307 minutes on the pitch and is yet to register a goal or an assist.

Similarly, Brad  Inman made 7 appearances for ATK Mohun Bagan Side . Five of which are from the bench.

It will be very interesting to see if Inman can change the fortunes of Odisha and Can Marcelinho regain his form and confidence.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
