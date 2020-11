Puri,20/11: Amidst the custodial death row, the State government on Friday transferred Puri SP Akhileswar Singh.IPS Officer Akhileswar Singh has been transferred to police headquarters while Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh replaced him as the new SP of Puri.

Similarly, sub-inspector Biplab Kumar Pradhan and two constables–Jagannath Swain and Babuli Behera of Baseli Sahi police station of Puri district were placed under suspension for gross misconduct and negligence in duty.