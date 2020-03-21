Odisha lockdown: No Auto-taxi during the lockdown

Bhubaneswar, 21/3: The state is locked down from tomorrow (Sunday, March 22) to March 29 for the deadly Coronavirus. The state government has ordered the closure of public transport on the road. As a result, cars and taxis will not roll. Private vehicles can operate according to government guidelines. Action will be taken against violators. Action will be taken under Section 188 of the IPC. Violators will be jailed and fined under Article 188.

But transportation and related work will continue. Grocery, family, fish, meat, and egg shops will remain open. The wholesale market for essentials will remain open. Similarly, Odraff, telecommunications, petrol pumps, railway stations, airports will remain open. Hospitals, banks, ATMs, municipal services will continue. Mobile, internet, police, fire, drinking water, electricity services will not be cut off.