Odisha Sports & Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus is wreaking havoc in India and Odisha. Many politicians have been infected by the deadly virus. Odisha Sports and Youth Service Minister Tusharkanti Behera tested positive for the Coronavirus.
He took to Twitter to announce the news. He is symptomatic so he is under medication.
I have tested COVID positive today. Hence I request all my friends and associates who came in contact with me in last 7 days to test & isolate themselves.#StaySafe
— Tusharkanti Behera (@btushar02) September 25, 2020