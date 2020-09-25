Odisha Sports & Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera tests positive for COVID-19

FeaturedBreaking NewsNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 16

Coronavirus is wreaking havoc in India and Odisha. Many politicians have been infected by the deadly virus. Odisha Sports and Youth Service Minister Tusharkanti Behera tested positive for the Coronavirus.

He took to Twitter to announce the news. He is symptomatic so he is under medication.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.