Odisha Tops Urban Governance Index

City NewsOdishaTop Stories
By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 68,603,289
    World
    Confirmed: 68,603,289
    Active: 19,547,541
    Recovered: 47,491,914
    Death: 1,563,834
  • USA 15,593,346
    USA
    Confirmed: 15,593,346
    Active: 6,211,793
    Recovered: 9,088,108
    Death: 293,445
  • India 9,735,975
    India
    Confirmed: 9,735,975
    Active: 378,996
    Recovered: 9,215,581
    Death: 141,398
  • Brazil 6,675,915
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,675,915
    Active: 643,022
    Recovered: 5,854,709
    Death: 178,184
  • Russia 2,515,009
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,515,009
    Active: 489,324
    Recovered: 1,981,526
    Death: 44,159
  • Italy 1,757,394
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,757,394
    Active: 737,525
    Recovered: 958,629
    Death: 61,240
  • UK 1,750,241
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,750,241
    Active: 1,688,208
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 62,033
  • Germany 1,218,325
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,218,325
    Active: 334,864
    Recovered: 863,300
    Death: 20,161
  • Turkey 893,630
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 893,630
    Active: 436,801
    Recovered: 441,515
    Death: 15,314
  • Pakistan 426,142
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 426,142
    Active: 45,324
    Recovered: 372,271
    Death: 8,547
  • China 86,661
    China
    Confirmed: 86,661
    Active: 284
    Recovered: 81,743
    Death: 4,634

Bhubaneswar, 9/12: Odisha ranks 1st in the Urban Governance Index as per a report released by Praja Foundation. Odisha with a 56.86% score ranked first on the list, followed by Maharashtra (55.15%), Chhattisgarh (49.68%), Kerala (48.77%), and Madhya Pradesh (45.94%). Praja Foundation released its first Urban Governance Index (UGI)-2020 yesterday.

Odisha has also topped in the ‘Empowered Citizens’ category, and the third position in the ‘Empowered City Elected Representatives and Legislative Structure’ and ‘Empowered City Administration’ categories.

The urban governance index looks at the structural empowerment of the city governments by the State government.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.