Odisha Tops Urban Governance Index

Bhubaneswar, 9/12: Odisha ranks 1st in the Urban Governance Index as per a report released by Praja Foundation. Odisha with a 56.86% score ranked first on the list, followed by Maharashtra (55.15%), Chhattisgarh (49.68%), Kerala (48.77%), and Madhya Pradesh (45.94%). Praja Foundation released its first Urban Governance Index (UGI)-2020 yesterday.

Odisha has also topped in the ‘Empowered Citizens’ category, and the third position in the ‘Empowered City Elected Representatives and Legislative Structure’ and ‘Empowered City Administration’ categories.

The urban governance index looks at the structural empowerment of the city governments by the State government.