Odisha Tops Urban Governance Index

-
World
68,603,289
WorldConfirmed: 68,603,289Active: 19,547,541Recovered: 47,491,914Death: 1,563,834
-
USA
15,593,346
USAConfirmed: 15,593,346Active: 6,211,793Recovered: 9,088,108Death: 293,445
-
India
9,735,975
IndiaConfirmed: 9,735,975Active: 378,996Recovered: 9,215,581Death: 141,398
-
Brazil
6,675,915
BrazilConfirmed: 6,675,915Active: 643,022Recovered: 5,854,709Death: 178,184
-
Russia
2,515,009
RussiaConfirmed: 2,515,009Active: 489,324Recovered: 1,981,526Death: 44,159
-
Italy
1,757,394
ItalyConfirmed: 1,757,394Active: 737,525Recovered: 958,629Death: 61,240
-
UK
1,750,241
UKConfirmed: 1,750,241Active: 1,688,208Recovered: N/ADeath: 62,033
-
Germany
1,218,325
GermanyConfirmed: 1,218,325Active: 334,864Recovered: 863,300Death: 20,161
-
Turkey
893,630
TurkeyConfirmed: 893,630Active: 436,801Recovered: 441,515Death: 15,314
-
Pakistan
426,142
PakistanConfirmed: 426,142Active: 45,324Recovered: 372,271Death: 8,547
-
China
86,661
ChinaConfirmed: 86,661Active: 284Recovered: 81,743Death: 4,634
Bhubaneswar, 9/12: Odisha ranks 1st in the Urban Governance Index as per a report released by Praja Foundation. Odisha with a 56.86% score ranked first on the list, followed by Maharashtra (55.15%), Chhattisgarh (49.68%), Kerala (48.77%), and Madhya Pradesh (45.94%). Praja Foundation released its first Urban Governance Index (UGI)-2020 yesterday.
Odisha has also topped in the ‘Empowered Citizens’ category, and the third position in the ‘Empowered City Elected Representatives and Legislative Structure’ and ‘Empowered City Administration’ categories.
The urban governance index looks at the structural empowerment of the city governments by the State government.