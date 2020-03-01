Odisha’s Abinas Nayak wins MasterChef India 6

Mumbai, 1/3: Technology Analyst from Odisha Abinash Nayak wins Masterchef India 6 trophy in a glittering ceremony. He has rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh along with the winner’s title and golden chef coat. He defeated Oindrilla from West Bengal. Akanksha Khatri, Oindrilla Bala, and Smrutisree Singh were the other finalists. The sixth season of MasterChef India was launched on December 7. The new season was held after a gap of three years.
