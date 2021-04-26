Odisha’s Covid-19 graph at Plateau Level: DMET chief
-
World
147,886,536
WorldConfirmed: 147,886,536Active: 18,884,180Recovered: 125,877,630Death: 3,124,726
-
USA
32,824,389
USAConfirmed: 32,824,389Active: 6,858,406Recovered: 25,379,831Death: 586,152
-
India
17,313,163
IndiaConfirmed: 17,313,163Active: 2,813,658Recovered: 14,304,382Death: 195,123
-
Brazil
14,340,787
BrazilConfirmed: 14,340,787Active: 1,140,693Recovered: 12,809,169Death: 390,925
-
Russia
4,771,372
RussiaConfirmed: 4,771,372Active: 268,145Recovered: 4,394,639Death: 108,588
-
Turkey
4,629,969
TurkeyConfirmed: 4,629,969Active: 517,967Recovered: 4,073,644Death: 38,358
-
UK
4,404,882
UKConfirmed: 4,404,882Active: 83,626Recovered: 4,193,828Death: 127,428
-
Italy
3,962,674
ItalyConfirmed: 3,962,674Active: 461,212Recovered: 3,382,224Death: 119,238
-
Germany
3,298,201
GermanyConfirmed: 3,298,201Active: 305,864Recovered: 2,910,100Death: 82,237
-
Pakistan
800,452
PakistanConfirmed: 800,452Active: 89,219Recovered: 694,046Death: 17,187
-
China
90,599
ChinaConfirmed: 90,599Active: 311Recovered: 85,652Death: 4,636
Bhubaneswar, Apr 26: Amid the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the state, the Chief of Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) CBK Mohanty said that the state’s Covid-19 graph is at Plateauing level, bringing a sigh of relief to many people across the state.
“The state is almost witnessing around 6000-6500 cases from last 5 days consecutively which indicates that the graph is at its plateauing stage,” said Mohanty.
Usually, during any Epidemic or pandemic situation, there is an upsurge trend and after that, it enters a plateau level following which the declining stage starts.
As nothing is absolute in medical science, Mohanty hopes the Covid-19 graph of the state will see the declining stage soon and wished the state do not witness any peak from here.
On the other hand, expressing concern about the increasing cases in the local contact, Mohanty urged people strictly to adhere by the Covid guidelines issued by the state govt and take appropriate precautions to limit the spread of the virus.