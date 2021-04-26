Odisha’s Covid-19 graph at Plateau Level: DMET chief

COVID-19 Updates World 147,886,536 World Confirmed: 147,886,536 Active: 18,884,180 Recovered: 125,877,630 Death: 3,124,726

USA 32,824,389 USA Confirmed: 32,824,389 Active: 6,858,406 Recovered: 25,379,831 Death: 586,152

India 17,313,163 India Confirmed: 17,313,163 Active: 2,813,658 Recovered: 14,304,382 Death: 195,123

Brazil 14,340,787 Brazil Confirmed: 14,340,787 Active: 1,140,693 Recovered: 12,809,169 Death: 390,925

Russia 4,771,372 Russia Confirmed: 4,771,372 Active: 268,145 Recovered: 4,394,639 Death: 108,588

Turkey 4,629,969 Turkey Confirmed: 4,629,969 Active: 517,967 Recovered: 4,073,644 Death: 38,358

UK 4,404,882 UK Confirmed: 4,404,882 Active: 83,626 Recovered: 4,193,828 Death: 127,428

Italy 3,962,674 Italy Confirmed: 3,962,674 Active: 461,212 Recovered: 3,382,224 Death: 119,238

Germany 3,298,201 Germany Confirmed: 3,298,201 Active: 305,864 Recovered: 2,910,100 Death: 82,237

Pakistan 800,452 Pakistan Confirmed: 800,452 Active: 89,219 Recovered: 694,046 Death: 17,187

China 90,599 China Confirmed: 90,599 Active: 311 Recovered: 85,652 Death: 4,636

Bhubaneswar, Apr 26: Amid the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the state, the Chief of Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) CBK Mohanty said that the state’s Covid-19 graph is at Plateauing level, bringing a sigh of relief to many people across the state.

“The state is almost witnessing around 6000-6500 cases from last 5 days consecutively which indicates that the graph is at its plateauing stage,” said Mohanty.

Usually, during any Epidemic or pandemic situation, there is an upsurge trend and after that, it enters a plateau level following which the declining stage starts.

As nothing is absolute in medical science, Mohanty hopes the Covid-19 graph of the state will see the declining stage soon and wished the state do not witness any peak from here.

On the other hand, expressing concern about the increasing cases in the local contact, Mohanty urged people strictly to adhere by the Covid guidelines issued by the state govt and take appropriate precautions to limit the spread of the virus.