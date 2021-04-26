୧୮ ବର୍ଷରୁ ବୟସ୍କଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିବ ମାଗଣା ଭ୍ୟାକସିନ୍ : କର୍ଣ୍ଣାଟକ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଘୋଷଣା

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
କର୍ଣ୍ଣାଟକ ୨୬ । ୪ (ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ମାଗଣା ଭ୍ୟାକସିନ୍ ନେଇ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି କର୍ଣ୍ଣାଟକ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ୧୮ ବର୍ଷରୁ ୪୪ ବର୍ଷ ଯାଏ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ମାଗଣା ଭ୍ୟାକସିନ୍ ଦେବା ପାଇଁ କହିଛନ୍ତି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ବି.ଏସ୍ .ୟେଦିୟୁରପ୍ପା । ଏନେଇ ସେ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ ଯୋଗେ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଟିକାକରଣ ଲାଗି ଏପ୍ରିଲ ୨୮ ତାରିଖରୁ ନାମ ପଞ୍ଜିକରଣ କରିପାରିବେ ବୋଲି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

ସେପଟେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ବଢୁଥିବାରୁ ଆଜି କର୍ଣ୍ଣାଟକ ସରକାର ୧୪ ଦିନ ପାଇଁ ଲକଡାଉନ୍ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ମଙ୍ଗଳବାର ରାତି ୯ଟାରୁ ଏହି ଲକଡାଉନ୍ ଲାଗୁ କରାଯିବ । ଜରୁରୀ ସାମଗ୍ରୀ କଣିବା ଲାଗି ସକାଳ ୬ଟାରୁ ଦିନ ୧୦ଟା ଯାଏ କଟକଣା କୋହଳ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏହାପରେ ସମସ୍ତ ଦୋକାନ ବଜାର ବନ୍ଦ ରଖିବା ନେଇ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ରହିଛି । ଏହା ସହ ସର୍ବସାଧାରଣ ପରିବହନକୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ବନ୍ଦ ରଖାଯାଇଛି ।
ଅନ୍ୟପଟେ ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୩୪,୮୦୪ ଜଣ ନୂଆ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ କର୍ଣ୍ଣାଟକରେ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହା ସହିତ ୧୪୩ ଜଣ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
