୧୮ ବର୍ଷରୁ ବୟସ୍କଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିବ ମାଗଣା ଭ୍ୟାକସିନ୍ : କର୍ଣ୍ଣାଟକ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଘୋଷଣା

କର୍ଣ୍ଣାଟକ ୨୬ । ୪ (ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ମାଗଣା ଭ୍ୟାକସିନ୍ ନେଇ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି କର୍ଣ୍ଣାଟକ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ୧୮ ବର୍ଷରୁ ୪୪ ବର୍ଷ ଯାଏ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ମାଗଣା ଭ୍ୟାକସିନ୍ ଦେବା ପାଇଁ କହିଛନ୍ତି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ବି.ଏସ୍ .ୟେଦିୟୁରପ୍ପା । ଏନେଇ ସେ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ ଯୋଗେ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଟିକାକରଣ ଲାଗି ଏପ୍ରିଲ ୨୮ ତାରିଖରୁ ନାମ ପଞ୍ଜିକରଣ କରିପାରିବେ ବୋଲି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

Covid19 vaccine will be provided free of cost to citizens between 18-44 years of age at all govt vaccination centers across Karnataka. Union Govt vaccination drive for citizens above 45 years of age will continue.

I urge all eligible to register themselves from April 28.

