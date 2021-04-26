୧୮ ବର୍ଷରୁ ବୟସ୍କଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିବ ମାଗଣା ଭ୍ୟାକସିନ୍ : କର୍ଣ୍ଣାଟକ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଘୋଷଣା

-
World
147,886,536
WorldConfirmed: 147,886,536Active: 18,884,180Recovered: 125,877,630Death: 3,124,726
-
USA
32,824,389
USAConfirmed: 32,824,389Active: 6,858,406Recovered: 25,379,831Death: 586,152
-
India
17,313,163
IndiaConfirmed: 17,313,163Active: 2,813,658Recovered: 14,304,382Death: 195,123
-
Brazil
14,340,787
BrazilConfirmed: 14,340,787Active: 1,140,693Recovered: 12,809,169Death: 390,925
-
Russia
4,771,372
RussiaConfirmed: 4,771,372Active: 268,145Recovered: 4,394,639Death: 108,588
-
Turkey
4,629,969
TurkeyConfirmed: 4,629,969Active: 517,967Recovered: 4,073,644Death: 38,358
-
UK
4,404,882
UKConfirmed: 4,404,882Active: 83,626Recovered: 4,193,828Death: 127,428
-
Italy
3,962,674
ItalyConfirmed: 3,962,674Active: 461,212Recovered: 3,382,224Death: 119,238
-
Germany
3,298,201
GermanyConfirmed: 3,298,201Active: 305,864Recovered: 2,910,100Death: 82,237
-
Pakistan
800,452
PakistanConfirmed: 800,452Active: 89,219Recovered: 694,046Death: 17,187
-
China
90,599
ChinaConfirmed: 90,599Active: 311Recovered: 85,652Death: 4,636
କର୍ଣ୍ଣାଟକ ୨୬ । ୪ (ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ମାଗଣା ଭ୍ୟାକସିନ୍ ନେଇ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି କର୍ଣ୍ଣାଟକ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ୧୮ ବର୍ଷରୁ ୪୪ ବର୍ଷ ଯାଏ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ମାଗଣା ଭ୍ୟାକସିନ୍ ଦେବା ପାଇଁ କହିଛନ୍ତି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ବି.ଏସ୍ .ୟେଦିୟୁରପ୍ପା । ଏନେଇ ସେ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ ଯୋଗେ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଟିକାକରଣ ଲାଗି ଏପ୍ରିଲ ୨୮ ତାରିଖରୁ ନାମ ପଞ୍ଜିକରଣ କରିପାରିବେ ବୋଲି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।
Covid19 vaccine will be provided free of cost to citizens between 18-44 years of age at all govt vaccination centers across Karnataka. Union Govt vaccination drive for citizens above 45 years of age will continue.
I urge all eligible to register themselves from April 28.
— B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 26, 2021
ସେପଟେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ବଢୁଥିବାରୁ ଆଜି କର୍ଣ୍ଣାଟକ ସରକାର ୧୪ ଦିନ ପାଇଁ ଲକଡାଉନ୍ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ମଙ୍ଗଳବାର ରାତି ୯ଟାରୁ ଏହି ଲକଡାଉନ୍ ଲାଗୁ କରାଯିବ । ଜରୁରୀ ସାମଗ୍ରୀ କଣିବା ଲାଗି ସକାଳ ୬ଟାରୁ ଦିନ ୧୦ଟା ଯାଏ କଟକଣା କୋହଳ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏହାପରେ ସମସ୍ତ ଦୋକାନ ବଜାର ବନ୍ଦ ରଖିବା ନେଇ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ରହିଛି । ଏହା ସହ ସର୍ବସାଧାରଣ ପରିବହନକୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ବନ୍ଦ ରଖାଯାଇଛି ।
ଅନ୍ୟପଟେ ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୩୪,୮୦୪ ଜଣ ନୂଆ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ କର୍ଣ୍ଣାଟକରେ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହା ସହିତ ୧୪୩ ଜଣ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି ।