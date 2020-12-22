ଏହି ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କମିବ ତେଲ ଦର

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
କରୋନା କାଳ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ପେଟ୍ରୋଲ ଓ ଡିଜେଲ ର ଦର ହୁ ହୁ ହେଇ ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ସାଧାରଣ ଲୋକ ମାନେ ଏଥିପାଇଁ ବହୁତ ଅସୁବିଧା ର ସମ୍ମୁଖୀନ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି। ଏବେ ମଧ୍ୟପ୍ରଦେଶ ସରକାର ଏବେ ରାଜ୍ୟବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ଆଶ୍ୱସ୍ତି କଲା ଭଳି ଖବର ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି। ରାଜ୍ୟର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶିବରାଜ ସିଂ ଚୌହାନଙ୍କ ନେତୃତ୍ୱରେ ଆଜି କ୍ୟାବିନେଟ୍ ବୈଠକରେ ପେଟ୍ରୋଲ ଓ ଡିଜେଲ୍ ଦର ଶସ୍ତା ହେବାର ବାଟ ଫିଟିଛି।ଗୃହ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରୋତ୍ତମ ମିଶ୍ର , ଡିଜେଲ ଓ ପେଟ୍ରୋଲ ଉପରେ ଲାଗିଥିବା ସେସ୍ ହଟାଇବାକୁ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନେଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।

