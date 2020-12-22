This Indian-American was named as US President’s Economic Council Member

Washington DC, 22/12: Bharat Ramamurti was named as the deputy director of the National Economic Council by US President Joe Biden. Economic Council is the White House advisory agency to the President on domestic and global economic policymaking.

Bidden during the announcement said, “Today’s appointees have broad viewpoints on how to build a stronger and more inclusive middle-class. With their robust experience and qualifications, they will provide the needed voices to guide my administration in overcoming our nation’s unprecedented economic challenges.”

Ramamurti is from Tamil Nadu, and his two siblings are also alumni of Harvard, according to Harvard Magazine. His father Ravi Ramamurti also did his doctorate at Harvard.

