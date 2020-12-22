No Class 10 and 12 Board Exams in January,February, exam dates yet to be finalized

-
New Delhi, 22/12: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the Union Education Minister has said that the CBSE Board Exams would not be held till February. Education Minister has gone live on Twitter to interact with teachers to discuss CBSE Board Exams 2021. The live discussion was earlier scheduled for December 17 but was postponed to December 22.
The live session by the education minister was supposed to address queries on board exam dates, paper pattern, syllabus reduction, and the mode of conduction of the exams.
Pokhriyal had said in an earlier webinar that the CBSE board exams would be held in the written mode. He had also said that the number of exam centers might be increased to accommodate students along with social distancing.