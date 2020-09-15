Bhubaneswar, 15/9: The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day. Ollywood actor Sritam Das tested Coronavirus positive.
He took to Twitter to announce the news. He wrote,” Hello everyone, Today, I have been tested COVID positive. I shall not be going for any shoots or social gatherings. I request everyone to be careful and go for tests who all have come in contact with me in recent times.
— Sritam Das (@SritamDas) September 14, 2020