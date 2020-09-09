Omar Abdullah will vacate govt accomodation in Srinagar by October

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah said that he will vacate the government accommodation in Sri Nagar by October. Omar is the vice president of the regional National Conference (NC).

In his tweet on Wednesday Omar said, “My letter to the J&K administration. I will be vacating my government accommodation in Srinagar before the end of October. The point to note is that, contrary to stories planted in the media last year I received no notice to vacate & have chosen to do so of my own accord”.