କରୋନାରେ ଜଣେ ମୃତ, ୧୩୦ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

-
World
98,832,460
WorldConfirmed: 98,832,460Active: 25,671,366Recovered: 71,042,724Death: 2,118,370
-
USA
25,390,042
USAConfirmed: 25,390,042Active: 9,743,146Recovered: 15,222,719Death: 424,177
-
India
10,640,544
IndiaConfirmed: 10,640,544Active: 186,485Recovered: 10,300,838Death: 153,221
-
Brazil
8,755,133
BrazilConfirmed: 8,755,133Active: 945,063Recovered: 7,594,771Death: 215,299
-
Russia
3,698,273
RussiaConfirmed: 3,698,273Active: 519,987Recovered: 3,109,315Death: 68,971
-
UK
3,583,907
UKConfirmed: 3,583,907Active: 1,887,304Recovered: 1,600,622Death: 95,981
-
Italy
2,441,854
ItalyConfirmed: 2,441,854Active: 502,053Recovered: 1,855,127Death: 84,674
-
Turkey
2,418,472
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,418,472Active: 97,633Recovered: 2,296,050Death: 24,789
-
Germany
2,125,261
GermanyConfirmed: 2,125,261Active: 277,841Recovered: 1,795,400Death: 52,020
-
Pakistan
530,818
PakistanConfirmed: 530,818Active: 35,063Recovered: 484,508Death: 11,247
-
China
88,911
ChinaConfirmed: 88,911Active: 1,750Recovered: 82,526Death: 4,635
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୩ା୧ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୧୩୦ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୭୬ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୫୪ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କରୋନାରେ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାକୁ ମିଶାଇ ରାଜ୍ୟର ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୯୦୪କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ମୃତକ ଜଣକ ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
Covid-19 Report For 22nd January, 2021
New positives: 130
In quarantine: 76
Local contacts: 54
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 12
2. Balasore: 10
3. Bargarh: 13
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Cuttack: 7
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) January 23, 2021
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୪ ହଜାର ୧୫୦ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୦ ହଜାର ୭୫୭ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୧ ହଜାର ୪୩୬ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୪ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
22. Sambalpur: 10
23. Sundargarh: 14
24. State Pool: 2
New recoveries: 212
Cumulative tested: 7525703
Positive: 334150
Recovered: 330757
Active cases: 1436
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) January 23, 2021