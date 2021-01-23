କରୋନାରେ ଜଣେ ମୃତ, ୧୩୦ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୩ା୧ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୧୩୦ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୭୬ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୫୪ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କରୋନାରେ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାକୁ ମିଶାଇ ରାଜ୍ୟର ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୯୦୪କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ମୃତକ ଜଣକ ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Covid-19 Report For 22nd January, 2021

New positives: 130

In quarantine: 76

Local contacts: 54

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 12

2. Balasore: 10

3. Bargarh: 13

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Cuttack: 7

— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) January 23, 2021