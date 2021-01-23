Lalu Yadav’s Health Condition Worsens, Likely to be shifted to AIIMS

COVID-19 Updates World 98,828,064 World Confirmed: 98,828,064 Active: 25,673,235 Recovered: 71,036,612 Death: 2,118,217

USA 25,390,042 USA Confirmed: 25,390,042 Active: 9,743,146 Recovered: 15,222,719 Death: 424,177

India 10,640,544 India Confirmed: 10,640,544 Active: 186,485 Recovered: 10,300,838 Death: 153,221

Brazil 8,755,133 Brazil Confirmed: 8,755,133 Active: 945,063 Recovered: 7,594,771 Death: 215,299

Russia 3,698,273 Russia Confirmed: 3,698,273 Active: 519,987 Recovered: 3,109,315 Death: 68,971

UK 3,583,907 UK Confirmed: 3,583,907 Active: 1,887,304 Recovered: 1,600,622 Death: 95,981

Italy 2,441,854 Italy Confirmed: 2,441,854 Active: 502,053 Recovered: 1,855,127 Death: 84,674

Turkey 2,418,472 Turkey Confirmed: 2,418,472 Active: 97,633 Recovered: 2,296,050 Death: 24,789

Germany 2,125,261 Germany Confirmed: 2,125,261 Active: 277,841 Recovered: 1,795,400 Death: 52,020

Pakistan 530,818 Pakistan Confirmed: 530,818 Active: 35,063 Recovered: 484,508 Death: 11,247

China 88,911 China Confirmed: 88,911 Active: 1,750 Recovered: 82,526 Death: 4,635

Ranchi, 23/1: Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s is most likely to be shifted to All India Institute of Medical Science(AIIMS), Delhi as his health condition worsens on Saturday. He is currently under treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), Ranchi.

Lalu Yadav is under treatment for lung infection. He is serving a sentence in Ranchi jail for his involvement in Bihar Fodder Scam.

“We want better treatment for him, but it is for doctors to analyze what treatment can be provided here, after all the test reports come. His situation is serious. I will meet the Chief Minister on Saturday,” Tejashwi Yadav told reporters in Ranchi on Friday.