Lalu Yadav’s Health Condition Worsens, Likely to be shifted to AIIMS

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Ranchi, 23/1: Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s is most likely to be shifted to All India Institute of Medical Science(AIIMS), Delhi as his health condition worsens on Saturday. He is currently under treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), Ranchi.

Lalu Yadav is under treatment for lung infection. He is serving a sentence in Ranchi jail for his involvement in Bihar Fodder Scam.

“We want better treatment for him, but it is for doctors to analyze what treatment can be provided here, after all the test reports come. His situation is serious. I will meet the Chief Minister on Saturday,” Tejashwi Yadav told reporters in Ranchi on Friday.

 

