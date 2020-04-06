OnePlus 8 specification leaked

New Delhi, 6/4: premium smartphone making company OnePlus announced that it will launch its flagship smartphone OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro on April 14. Before the launch, all the specifications are leaked.

OnePlus 8:OnePlus 8 will get curved edges. The display will measure 6.4-inches and use a 90Hz AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution. The notch makes way for a new punch-hole cutout for the front 16-megapixel selfie camera. A 4000mAh battery is said to be powering the OnePlus 8 and it will rely on the Warp Charge 30T charging technology. The Snapdragon 865 is said to be powering the phone and it will get LPDDR4X RAM along with UFS 3.0 storage.

OnePlus 8 Pro: The display still measures 6.67-inch inches and has a Quad-HD+ resolution AMOLED panel with curved edges. However, the refresh rate is now bumped up to 120Hz . The battery is said to be upgraded to 4500mAh unit on the Pro model and it will still come with Warp Charge 30T wired charging system. The newest upgrade on the Pro is said to be support for 30W wireless charging. OnePlus is also said to bring the IP68 water and dust certification. It will come with 5G support.