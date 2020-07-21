OnePlus Nord launched in an affordable price

OnePlus has launched its most hyped smartphone OnePlus Nord today in an augmented reality event.The OnePlus Nord launched in India with a starting price of Rs 24,999. The phone comes in three variants in the country – 6GB RAM/64GB of internal storage, 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage

Nord includes four image sensors at the back including 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens. On the front, the Nord includes a 32MP primary main shooter and a secondary 8MP ultra-wide image sensor. The smartphone includes a 6.44-inch AMOLED display that offers 90hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor .