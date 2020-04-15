OnePlus8 Pro and OnePlus8 launched

Premium smartphone making company OnePlus launched its flagship device OnePlus8 and OnePlus8 Pro in an online launch event yesterday. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro both have a glass back and a metal frame, with curved edges on both the front and back. They also both come in Onyx Black or Glacial Green shade. OnePlus 8 is additionally available in Interstellar Glow. While the OnePlus 8 Pro additionally comes in Ultramarine Blue. The OnePlus 8 has a 6.55-inch display, while the OnePlus 8 Pro ups the size to 6.78 inches. The OnePlus 8 Pro’s screen is also higher resolution at 1440 x 3168 (for 513 pixels per inch), compared to 1080 x 2400 and 402 pixels per inch on the OnePlus 8.

The OnePlus 8 has a triple-lens camera with a 48MP f/1.75 main sensor, a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide one, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro one.

The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, has a quad-lens camera, made up of a 48MP f/1.78 main one, a 48MP f/2.2 ultra-wide one, an 8MP f/2.44 telephoto one (with 3x hybrid zoom), and a 5MP f/2.4 color filter camera (focused on lighting effects and filters).

OnePlus 8 models have a top-end Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, but in the OnePlus 8, you’re getting LPDDR4X RAM, whereas in the OnePlus 8 Pro you’re getting LPDDR5 RAM.

The OnePlus 8 price starts at $699 / £599 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity and OnePlus 8priced at $799 / £699 for a version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.OnePlus 8 Pro higher variant is priced at $999.