ଅନଲାଇନ୍ ବେଟିଂ ବେଳେ କୋଟିଏ ଟଙ୍କା ଜବତ,୫ ଗିରଫ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ୨୮ ।୪ (ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ଅନଲାଇନ୍ ବେଟିଂ ବେଳେ କୋଟିଏ ଟଙ୍କା ଜବତ । ଏହାସହ ୫ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ଗିରଫ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ଅନଲାଇନ୍ ବେଟଂ ଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏହି ୫ ଜଣ ଗିରଫ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏକ ଓୟୋ ହୋଟେଲରେ ବେଟିଂ ଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଚଢାଉ କରିଛି କମିଶନରେଟ ପୋଲିସ । ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ ଝାଡଖଣ୍ଡ ଓ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ଠାରୁ କୋଟିଏ ଟଙ୍କା ଜବତ ହୋଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ରହିଛି ।

