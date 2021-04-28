ଅନଲାଇନ୍ ବେଟିଂ ବେଳେ କୋଟିଏ ଟଙ୍କା ଜବତ,୫ ଗିରଫ

-
WorldConfirmed: 149,377,480Active: 18,682,551Recovered: 127,544,595Death: 3,150,334
USAConfirmed: 32,927,091Active: 6,817,794Recovered: 25,521,913Death: 587,384
IndiaConfirmed: 17,997,267Active: 2,978,709Recovered: 14,817,371Death: 201,187
BrazilConfirmed: 14,446,541Active: 1,058,775Recovered: 12,992,442Death: 395,324
RussiaConfirmed: 4,779,425Active: 267,767Recovered: 4,402,678Death: 108,980
TurkeyConfirmed: 4,710,582Active: 504,262Recovered: 4,167,263Death: 39,057
UKConfirmed: 4,409,631Active: 79,869Recovered: 4,202,311Death: 127,451
ItalyConfirmed: 3,981,512Active: 448,149Recovered: 3,413,451Death: 119,912
GermanyConfirmed: 3,326,778Active: 290,080Recovered: 2,954,000Death: 82,698
PakistanConfirmed: 810,231Active: 88,207Recovered: 704,494Death: 17,530
ChinaConfirmed: 90,622Active: 317Recovered: 85,669Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ୨୮ ।୪ (ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ଅନଲାଇନ୍ ବେଟିଂ ବେଳେ କୋଟିଏ ଟଙ୍କା ଜବତ । ଏହାସହ ୫ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ଗିରଫ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ଅନଲାଇନ୍ ବେଟଂ ଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏହି ୫ ଜଣ ଗିରଫ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏକ ଓୟୋ ହୋଟେଲରେ ବେଟିଂ ଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଚଢାଉ କରିଛି କମିଶନରେଟ ପୋଲିସ । ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ ଝାଡଖଣ୍ଡ ଓ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ଠାରୁ କୋଟିଏ ଟଙ୍କା ଜବତ ହୋଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ରହିଛି ।