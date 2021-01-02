OPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 notification Released. Know the details here!!

COVID-19 Updates World 84,449,064 World Confirmed: 84,449,064 Active: 22,870,133 Recovered: 59,742,143 Death: 1,836,788

USA 20,617,346 USA Confirmed: 20,617,346 Active: 8,085,060 Recovered: 12,175,841 Death: 356,445

India 10,305,788 India Confirmed: 10,305,788 Active: 250,183 Recovered: 9,906,387 Death: 149,218

Brazil 7,700,578 Brazil Confirmed: 7,700,578 Active: 748,853 Recovered: 6,756,284 Death: 195,441

Russia 3,212,637 Russia Confirmed: 3,212,637 Active: 555,600 Recovered: 2,599,035 Death: 58,002

UK 2,542,065 UK Confirmed: 2,542,065 Active: 2,467,940 Recovered: N/A Death: 74,125

Turkey 2,220,855 Turkey Confirmed: 2,220,855 Active: 85,002 Recovered: 2,114,760 Death: 21,093

Italy 2,129,376 Italy Confirmed: 2,129,376 Active: 574,767 Recovered: 1,479,988 Death: 74,621

Germany 1,762,504 Germany Confirmed: 1,762,504 Active: 360,016 Recovered: 1,368,100 Death: 34,388

Pakistan 484,362 Pakistan Confirmed: 484,362 Active: 35,130 Recovered: 438,974 Death: 10,258

China 87,093 China Confirmed: 87,093 Active: 383 Recovered: 82,076 Death: 4,634

Bhubaneswar, 2/1: Odisha Public Service Commission(OPSC) has released notification for the civil service examination for 2021 for 392 posts.

The registration process for the exam will begin on 12th January. The last date to submit the application is 11th February. Interested candidates can visit opsc.gov.in to apply.

Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021: Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies OAS 137 Posts OFS 104 Posts OPS 6 Posts OCS 8 Posts ORS 74 Posts OT & AS 63 Posts

Educational Qualification & Age Limit

Candidates who want to apply for the examination must hold a Bachelor’s Degree from any University incorporated by an Act of the Central or a State Legislature in India or an Educational Institution established by an Act of Parliament or deemed to be a University. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 32 years of age.

Examination fees

Candidates who want to apply for the examination will have to pay Rs 500/- as examination fees. The fees paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor can the fee be adjusted or held in reserve for any other examination or recruitment.

For information regarding the syllabus kindly visit opsc.gov.in