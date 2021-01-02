OPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 notification Released. Know the details here!!

FeaturedCareerEducation
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
Bhubaneswar, 2/1: Odisha Public Service Commission(OPSC) has released notification for the civil service examination for 2021 for 392 posts.

The registration process for the exam will begin on 12th January. The last date to submit the application is 11th February. Interested candidates can visit opsc.gov.in to apply.

Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021: Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies 
OAS 137 Posts
OFS 104 Posts
OPS 6 Posts
OCS 8 Posts
ORS 74 Posts
OT & AS 63 Posts

Educational Qualification & Age Limit

Candidates who want to apply for the examination must hold a Bachelor’s Degree from any University incorporated by an Act of the Central or a State Legislature in India or an Educational Institution established by an Act of Parliament or deemed to be a University. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 32 years of age.

Examination fees

Candidates who want to apply for the examination will have to pay Rs 500/- as examination fees. The fees paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor can the fee be adjusted or held in reserve for any other examination or recruitment.

For information regarding the syllabus kindly visit opsc.gov.in

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
