OPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 notification Released. Know the details here!!

World
84,449,064
USA
20,617,346
India
10,305,788
Brazil
7,700,578
Russia
3,212,637
UK
2,542,065
Turkey
2,220,855
Italy
2,129,376
Germany
1,762,504
Pakistan
484,362
China
87,093
Bhubaneswar, 2/1: Odisha Public Service Commission(OPSC) has released notification for the civil service examination for 2021 for 392 posts.
The registration process for the exam will begin on 12th January. The last date to submit the application is 11th February. Interested candidates can visit opsc.gov.in to apply.
Odisha Civil Service Exam 2021: Vacancy Details
|Name of the Post
|Number of Vacancies
|OAS
|137 Posts
|OFS
|104 Posts
|OPS
|6 Posts
|OCS
|8 Posts
|ORS
|74 Posts
|OT & AS
|63 Posts
Educational Qualification & Age Limit
Candidates who want to apply for the examination must hold a Bachelor’s Degree from any University incorporated by an Act of the Central or a State Legislature in India or an Educational Institution established by an Act of Parliament or deemed to be a University. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 32 years of age.
Examination fees
Candidates who want to apply for the examination will have to pay Rs 500/- as examination fees. The fees paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor can the fee be adjusted or held in reserve for any other examination or recruitment.
For information regarding the syllabus kindly visit opsc.gov.in