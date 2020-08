Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued notifications for recruitment to several vacant posts. You can apply for the post of field assistant. The total number of posts is 22. Minimum qualification is graduation in any discipline. The minimum age for candidates has been fixed at 20 years and the maximum age is 32 years.Starting date for submission of online application form: August 28, 2020.Last date for submission of online application form: September 28, 2020