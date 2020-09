Our farmers are foundation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi in Maan Ki Baat

New Delhi, 27/9: In the 69th monthly radio programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation PM Modi hailed the contribution of Farmer in the Coronavirus crisis.

PM Modi said,” “Our farming sector, our farmers, our villages are the foundation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. If they are strong, then the foundation of AatmaNirbharBharat will also be strong,”

He also praised India’s rich culture and tradition of storytelling.