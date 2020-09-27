Deepika Padukon cried during NCB conformation

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday interrogated actress Deepika Padukon for five hours in connection with the investigation into the drugs case involving the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to the information, Deepika Padukone cried thrice during this time. In many media reports, it is being claimed that Deepika Padukone started crying in front of NCB officials during the interrogation that lasted almost five hours. This happened not once or two but three times. Sources said that during interrogation, Padukone was also confronted by her manager Karishma Prakash. Sources said that Prakash’s WhatsApp chat is on the radar of the anti-narcotics agency, which also has his alleged conversations with a man named ‘D’ about drugs.

A police officer stationed outside the NCB guest house said that Deepika, who arrived at the guest house in Colaba in South Mumbai at 9.50 am, left from here around 3.50 pm. Sources in the NCB said that both Deepika Padukone and Karishma Prakash were allowed to go home after 3.40 am after interrogation. Karishma Prakash came out before the guest house and after that Deepika came out.