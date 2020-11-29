Owaisi responds to Yogi’s pledge to rename Hyderabad

Hyderabad, 29/11: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen(AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi responded curtly to BJP’s Yogi Adityanath’s pledge to rename Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar if BJP won the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) elections. Addressing an election rally on Saturday in Hyderabad, the present CM of Uttar Pradesh, Ajay Mohan Bisht, who has long renamed himself to Yogi Adityanath said that if BJP came to power in the upcoming GHMC elections, he would definitely rename Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar.

“Some people were asking me if Hyderabad can be renamed as Bhagyanagar. I said – why not. I told them that we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj after BJP came into power in UP. Then why Hyderabad can’t be renamed as Bhagyanagar?” Yogi said, addressing a rally in Hyderabad on Saturday. This statement of his irked the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, whose party has a stronghold over the vast Muslim population of Hyderabad. Replying to Yogi, Owaisi said,”Jo Hyderabad ka naam badalna chahta hai uski naslein tabah ho jaayengi lekin naam nahi badlega. Hum Ali ke naam leva hain, hum tumhara naam tabdeel kar denge [The ones who want to change the name of Hyderabad, their entire generation will end but Hyderabad’s name won’t change. We speak the name of Ali, we will change your name].”

Owaisi asked the voters to respond to Yogi’s pledge and said, “I tell you [voters], you have to answer those people who want to change the name of the city [Hyderabad].” Owaisi then went on to deliver a subtle dig at the Yogi, saying that it doesn’t look like any Municipal Corporation, but rather, as if the election for the country’s Prime Minister is ahead as BJP has bought in all their big names for the rally and campaigning. He said, “we are electing a prime minister. It doesn’t look like elections for Hyderabad, it’s as if we’re electing a prime minister in place of Narendra Modi. I was at a rally in Karwan and said that everyone has been called here, a child said they should’ve called Donald Trump too. He was right, only Trump has left,” and went on to add, “He [Trump] also can’t change things”.