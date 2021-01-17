Padmashree award winner Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passes away

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
new Delhi, 17/1  In a sad piece of news, legendary classical musician and Padmashree award winner Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan breathed his last.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar broke the news .  Taking to Twitter  legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar wrote, ”Mujhe abhi abhi ye dukhad khabar mili hai ki mahan shastriya gayak Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Saheb is duniya mein nahi rahe. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo gayak to acche the hee par insaaan bhi bahut acche the.”

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
