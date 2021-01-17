UK Invites PM Modi for G7 Summit

-
World
95,067,228
WorldConfirmed: 95,067,228Active: 25,132,754Recovered: 67,901,369Death: 2,033,105
-
USA
24,308,026
USAConfirmed: 24,308,026Active: 9,558,512Recovered: 14,344,252Death: 405,262
-
India
10,558,710
IndiaConfirmed: 10,558,710Active: 209,514Recovered: 10,196,885Death: 152,311
-
Brazil
8,456,705
BrazilConfirmed: 8,456,705Active: 858,571Recovered: 7,388,784Death: 209,350
-
Russia
3,568,209
RussiaConfirmed: 3,568,209Active: 542,212Recovered: 2,960,431Death: 65,566
-
UK
3,357,361
UKConfirmed: 3,357,361Active: 1,749,665Recovered: 1,519,106Death: 88,590
-
Turkey
2,380,665
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,380,665Active: 102,781Recovered: 2,254,052Death: 23,832
-
Italy
2,368,733
ItalyConfirmed: 2,368,733Active: 557,717Recovered: 1,729,216Death: 81,800
-
Germany
2,039,544
GermanyConfirmed: 2,039,544Active: 320,380Recovered: 1,672,000Death: 47,164
-
Pakistan
519,291
PakistanConfirmed: 519,291Active: 34,701Recovered: 473,639Death: 10,951
-
China
88,227
ChinaConfirmed: 88,227Active: 1,205Recovered: 82,387Death: 4,635
New Delhi, 17/1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited by the United Kingdom to attend the G7 summit to be held in June. G7 group includes the world’s seven leading democratic economies UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the USA. The group will along with the European Union will discuss issues like the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, and open trade. Apart from India, Australia and South Korea have also been invited to the summit.
The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India ahead of the G7 summit. Johnson had cancelled his visit to India on the Republic Day.
“UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the first in-person G7 summit in almost two years to ask leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to seize the opportunity to build back better from coronavirus, uniting to make the future fairer, greener and more prosperous,” the statement read.
The statement talked about the cooperation between India and the UK to fight the Coronavirus. “As ‘pharmacy of the world’, India already supplies more than 50% of the world’s vaccines, and the UK and India have worked closely together throughout the pandemic. Our Prime Ministers speak regularly and Prime Minister Johnson has said he will visit India ahead of the G7,” the statement read.