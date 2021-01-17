UK Invites PM Modi for G7 Summit

COVID-19 Updates World 95,067,228 World Confirmed: 95,067,228 Active: 25,132,754 Recovered: 67,901,369 Death: 2,033,105

New Delhi, 17/1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited by the United Kingdom to attend the G7 summit to be held in June. G7 group includes the world’s seven leading democratic economies UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the USA. The group will along with the European Union will discuss issues like the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, and open trade. Apart from India, Australia and South Korea have also been invited to the summit.

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India ahead of the G7 summit. Johnson had cancelled his visit to India on the Republic Day.

“UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the first in-person G7 summit in almost two years to ask leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to seize the opportunity to build back better from coronavirus, uniting to make the future fairer, greener and more prosperous,” the statement read.

The statement talked about the cooperation between India and the UK to fight the Coronavirus. “As ‘pharmacy of the world’, India already supplies more than 50% of the world’s vaccines, and the UK and India have worked closely together throughout the pandemic. Our Prime Ministers speak regularly and Prime Minister Johnson has said he will visit India ahead of the G7,” the statement read.