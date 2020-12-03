‘Pahadan’ and ‘Punjabi’ go toe-to-toe on Twitter

New Delhi, 3/12: Actress Kangana Ranaut got into a very ugly spat with singer Diljit Dosanjh as the two entertainers traded blows over the ongoing farmers protest. Kangana, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, retweeted an image by a Twitter user which had an old woman protesting. The actress in a now-deleted tweet misidentified the old lady as one of the protesters from the infamous ‘Shahin Bagh protests’, where an old lady named Bilkis Bano popularly known as one of the “Shahin Bagh dadis” and said that the same woman has joined the farmers protest for Rs.100. This tweet of the actress irked a lot of people as many of them soon pointed out that the woman was Mahinder Kaur, and led to a Punjab-based lawyer sending a legal notice to the actress. Ranaut was rebuked by the singer from Punjab as well for her misinformed tweets. The tirade didn’t stop there as Ranaut on Thursday lashed out at the Punjabi singer-actor and called him filmmaker “Karan Johar’s pet”. An infuriated Dosanjh didn’t waste any time and replied back curtly, not making any efforts to hold back his words and accused the actress of the spat, trying to cover up her earlier mistake of tweeting the image and deleting it. The spat started late Wednesday and continued well into Thursday.

Ranaut, who was known for her explosive outburst against the elites of Bollywood garnered a huge following after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Ranaut was one of the first ones to accuse that the late actor was murdered and had not committed suicide. Since then, Ranaut went full vocal and lashed out at Bollywood and the Maharashtra Government. Soon enough, it was observed that Ranaut had become a staunch supporter and an (un)official spokesperson for the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP). With the ongoing farmers’ protest, Ranaut expressed her opinion on the farmers, calling them misinformed, misguided, motivated, and against national interest.