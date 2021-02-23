Pakistan PM Imran Khan to use Indian Air space for his Sri Lanka Visit

COVID-19 Updates World 112,279,377 World Confirmed: 112,279,377 Active: 21,979,046 Recovered: 87,814,571 Death: 2,485,760

Colombo, 23/2: The Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will be using the Indian Air space to travel to Sri Lanka. Mr. Khan will be on a two-day visit to the island country from today.

Pakistan had requested for use of air space, which India gave permission for. As per the protocol, whenever heads of state or governments pass through the air space of any other country, the country is alerted and due permission taken.

The was sent to New Delhi 10 days ago and India gave permission on Monday(February 22).