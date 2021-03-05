Pakistan Super League Postponed due to rise in Covid-19 Cases

COVID-19 Updates World 116,208,090 World Confirmed: 116,208,090 Active: 21,748,966 Recovered: 91,878,324 Death: 2,580,800

Lahore, 5/3: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced that the sixth season of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) is postponed indefinitely due to three new Covid-19 cases.

“Following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect. The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on February 20,” the board said in an official statement.

The PCB will now focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines, and isolation facilities to the six participating sides.