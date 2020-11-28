Pakistani cricket team faces COVID-19 crisis as seventh member tests positive

New Delhi(Christchurch)/28/11: The troubles seem to be increasing for Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team another member tested positive for COVID-19. The positive result came only a day after the New Zealand Cricket and the Director-General of Health issued a final warning to the Pakistan team for breaching COVID-19 protocols. Out of the 53 members of the Pakistani team, 6 had tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in New Zealand while also evidence of breaching the safety protocols had been reported. “One additional member of the Pakistan squad has today tested positive during routine testing. The remainder of the results from the squad’s Day 3 swab testing – apart from the six who have already returned a positive result, are negative,” an official from New Zealand’s Health Ministry said.

In the last 14 days, there has been a total of 52 active cases in New Zealand for the coronavirus pandemic according to data from the World Health Organisation. 15 percent of the actual cases in New Zealand is currently made up of the Pakistan cricket team.