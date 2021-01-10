Pakistani Diplomat Admits 300 casualties in Balakot airstrike by India

FeaturedInternationalPolitics
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 90,101,509
    World
    Confirmed: 90,101,509
    Active: 23,673,701
    Recovered: 64,492,597
    Death: 1,935,211
  • USA 22,699,938
    USA
    Confirmed: 22,699,938
    Active: 8,925,380
    Recovered: 13,393,078
    Death: 381,480
  • India 10,451,346
    India
    Confirmed: 10,451,346
    Active: 224,348
    Recovered: 10,075,950
    Death: 151,048
  • Brazil 8,075,998
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,075,998
    Active: 729,330
    Recovered: 7,144,011
    Death: 202,657
  • Russia 3,379,103
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,379,103
    Active: 562,913
    Recovered: 2,754,809
    Death: 61,381
  • UK 3,017,409
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,017,409
    Active: 1,529,574
    Recovered: 1,406,967
    Death: 80,868
  • Turkey 2,317,118
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,317,118
    Active: 104,440
    Recovered: 2,190,047
    Death: 22,631
  • Italy 2,257,866
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,257,866
    Active: 572,842
    Recovered: 1,606,630
    Death: 78,394
  • Germany 1,914,335
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,914,335
    Active: 347,974
    Recovered: 1,525,300
    Death: 41,061
  • Pakistan 502,416
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 502,416
    Active: 34,803
    Recovered: 456,969
    Death: 10,644
  • China 87,433
    China
    Confirmed: 87,433
    Active: 588
    Recovered: 82,211
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 10/1: Former Pakistani diplomat Agha Hilaly admitted on a news television show that 300 terrorists were killed in the Balakot Airstrike by India.

The Diplomat’s acceptance of the casualties goes against the zero casualties claim made by the Pakistani Government at that time. The Balakot airstrike took place on February 26, 2019.

The airstrike was in response to the inhuman bombing on the CRPF troopers in Pulwama which killed 40. Pakistan-based Jaish-e- Mohammad (JeM) claimed the responsibility for the February 14 attack, 2019.

The Pakistani Diplomat Agha Hilaly said, “India crossed the international border and did an act of war in which at least 300 were reported dead. Our target was different from theirs. We targeted their high command. That was our legitimate target because they are men of the military. We subconsciously accepted that a surgical strike — a limited action — did not result in any casualty. Now we have subconsciously told them that, whatever they will do, we’ll do only that much and won’t escalate.”

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.