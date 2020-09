New Delhi, 16/9: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma demanded the Central government to reply on the outcome of the nationwide lockdown imposed by the Central government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

He said,” “Yesterday, the health minister said that this decision (lockdown) prevented approximately 14 to 29 lakh COVID-19 cases and 37,000-78,000 deaths. The House must be informed about what is the scientific basis on which we have reached this conclusion.”