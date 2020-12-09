Parthiv Patel Retires from All Formats of Cricket

COVID-19 Updates World 68,599,596 World Confirmed: 68,599,596 Active: 19,545,654 Recovered: 47,490,141 Death: 1,563,801

Ahmedabad, 9/12: Wicket-keeper Batsman Parthiv Patel announces his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday. He announced his retirement via a post on Twitter.

Parthiv had made his debut back in 2002 against England at the age of 17. His career spanned over 18 years and he featured in 25 tests, 38 ODIs, and a couple of T20Is. He was last seen in the Indian jersey in 2018 against South Africa in Johannesburg.

“Today I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket, and as I bring down the curtains on this 18-year-old cricketing journey, I feel heavier with gratitude towards many. The BCCI showed a generous amount of confidence and faith in a 17-year-old boy to play for India. I have enormous gratitude towards them for being a guiding force and hand holding me, in the formative years of my young career,” Patel said in his long Twitter post. “I am full of gratitude to The Gujarat Cricket Association, my home, for solidly rallying around me throughout my journey, and the leadership role conferred upon me couldn’t have been more joyous and fulfilling than our team winning all formats of the game,” he added.

A career that was overshadowed by MS Dhoni, he held his ground and toiled hard in the domestic cricket. He was called upon as a backup keeper in the absence of Dhoni. He captained the Gujurat Ranji team and took them to their maiden Ranji Trophy Title in 2016-17. In the IPL he represented Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, SunRisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore.