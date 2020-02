New Delhi, 29/2: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Parvesh Verma announced the donation of his two-month salary to the families of Ratan Lal, the head constable who died in the Delhi riots, and Ankit Sharma, an intelligence bureau officer on Saturday. He tweeted the information. Ankit Sharma’s body was recovered from a drain on February 26, while gunman Ratan Lal was killed during the Delhi riots. The riots have killed at least 63 people and injured hundreds more.