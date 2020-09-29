Payal Ghosh demanded Y category security from Maharashtra government

Actress Payal Ghosh met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Tuesday after Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap was booked for rape. Payal Ghosh has demanded security of Y category from Rajyapas, claiming his life as a threat. Union minister Ramdas Athawale was also present with the actress during this period.

Talking to the media, Payal Ghosh said, “We have put our point in front of him and have also given him the compact paper for his record. We have asked him for Y security and he has very well corporated with us. We got a good response having met them. “