Payal Ghosh to apologies and withdraw statement against Richa Chadha

Recently, Payal Ghosh who accused Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of Sexual defamation got into trouble when actress Richa Chadha filed a defamation case of Rs 1.1 crore against Payal. Richa Chadha had expressed her displeasure at Payal Ghosh taking her name and had taken Kanuna steps towards it. At the same time, the matter was heard in front of Bombay High Court Judge Anil Menon on Wednesday i.e. Wednesday. During this, Justice Menon questioned Payal’s lawyer Nitin Satpute whether his client was ready to withdraw Richa Chadha’s name in his statement?

Payal Ghosh also issued a clarification on social media. At the same time, according to a report of Times of India, during today’s hearing, Payal Ghosh’s lawyer Nitin, while answering the judge’s question, admitted that Payal Ghosh is ready to apologize to Richa Chadha. Apart from this, she also withdraws her statement on Richa Chadha. Earlier, Payal’s lawyer had said that he had given a statement against Richa Chadha Innocently.