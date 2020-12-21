Payback Time: BJP MP Saumitra Khan’s wife joins TMC

-
Kolkata, 21/12: BJP MP Saumitra Khan’s wife Sujata Mondol Khan joined Trinamool Congress on Monday. This is a gain for TMC after 34 members including Heavyweights like Suvendu Adhikari joined BJP on Saturday.
Saumitra, who was previously in TMC won the 2014 election in Bishnupur. Sujata is credited with his win in last year’s national election. Khan was barred by the court from entering his constituency due to a criminal case. She ran his campaign single-handedly and emerged victorious.
Sujata after joining the party said, “I want to breathe. I want respect. I want to be an able leader of an able party. I want to work with my beloved Didi,” the former teacher told reporters today. She complained that “newly inducted, misfit, and corrupt leaders” were getting more importance in the BJP.
She added, “Despite enduring physical attacks, sacrificing so much to get my husband elected to Parliament, I got nothing in return”.