Payback Time: BJP MP Saumitra Khan’s wife joins TMC

FeaturedNationalPolitics
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 77,267,863
    World
    Confirmed: 77,267,863
    Active: 21,393,751
    Recovered: 54,172,442
    Death: 1,701,670
  • USA 18,267,579
    USA
    Confirmed: 18,267,579
    Active: 7,320,628
    Recovered: 10,622,082
    Death: 324,869
  • India 10,056,248
    India
    Confirmed: 10,056,248
    Active: 304,294
    Recovered: 9,606,111
    Death: 145,843
  • Brazil 7,238,600
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,238,600
    Active: 806,026
    Recovered: 6,245,801
    Death: 186,773
  • Russia 2,877,727
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,877,727
    Active: 531,014
    Recovered: 2,295,362
    Death: 51,351
  • UK 2,040,147
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,040,147
    Active: 1,972,746
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 67,401
  • Turkey 2,024,601
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,024,601
    Active: 206,218
    Recovered: 1,800,286
    Death: 18,097
  • Italy 1,953,185
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,953,185
    Active: 622,760
    Recovered: 1,261,626
    Death: 68,799
  • Germany 1,514,783
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,514,783
    Active: 402,519
    Recovered: 1,085,500
    Death: 26,764
  • Pakistan 458,968
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 458,968
    Active: 40,491
    Recovered: 409,085
    Death: 9,392
  • China 86,852
    China
    Confirmed: 86,852
    Active: 318
    Recovered: 81,900
    Death: 4,634

Kolkata, 21/12: BJP MP Saumitra Khan’s wife Sujata Mondol Khan joined Trinamool Congress on Monday. This is a gain for TMC after 34 members including Heavyweights like Suvendu Adhikari joined BJP on Saturday.

Saumitra, who was previously in TMC won the 2014 election in Bishnupur. Sujata is credited with his win in last year’s national election. Khan was barred by the court from entering his constituency due to a criminal case. She ran his campaign single-handedly and emerged victorious.

Sujata after joining the party said, “I want to breathe. I want respect. I want to be an able leader of an able party. I want to work with my beloved Didi,” the former teacher told reporters today. She complained that “newly inducted, misfit, and corrupt leaders”  were getting more importance in the BJP.

She added, “Despite enduring physical attacks, sacrificing so much to get my husband elected to Parliament, I got nothing in return”.

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.