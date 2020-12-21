Payback Time: BJP MP Saumitra Khan’s wife joins TMC

COVID-19 Updates World 77,267,863 World Confirmed: 77,267,863 Active: 21,393,751 Recovered: 54,172,442 Death: 1,701,670

USA 18,267,579 USA Confirmed: 18,267,579 Active: 7,320,628 Recovered: 10,622,082 Death: 324,869

India 10,056,248 India Confirmed: 10,056,248 Active: 304,294 Recovered: 9,606,111 Death: 145,843

Brazil 7,238,600 Brazil Confirmed: 7,238,600 Active: 806,026 Recovered: 6,245,801 Death: 186,773

Russia 2,877,727 Russia Confirmed: 2,877,727 Active: 531,014 Recovered: 2,295,362 Death: 51,351

UK 2,040,147 UK Confirmed: 2,040,147 Active: 1,972,746 Recovered: N/A Death: 67,401

Turkey 2,024,601 Turkey Confirmed: 2,024,601 Active: 206,218 Recovered: 1,800,286 Death: 18,097

Italy 1,953,185 Italy Confirmed: 1,953,185 Active: 622,760 Recovered: 1,261,626 Death: 68,799

Germany 1,514,783 Germany Confirmed: 1,514,783 Active: 402,519 Recovered: 1,085,500 Death: 26,764

Pakistan 458,968 Pakistan Confirmed: 458,968 Active: 40,491 Recovered: 409,085 Death: 9,392

China 86,852 China Confirmed: 86,852 Active: 318 Recovered: 81,900 Death: 4,634

Kolkata, 21/12: BJP MP Saumitra Khan’s wife Sujata Mondol Khan joined Trinamool Congress on Monday. This is a gain for TMC after 34 members including Heavyweights like Suvendu Adhikari joined BJP on Saturday.

Saumitra, who was previously in TMC won the 2014 election in Bishnupur. Sujata is credited with his win in last year’s national election. Khan was barred by the court from entering his constituency due to a criminal case. She ran his campaign single-handedly and emerged victorious.

Sujata after joining the party said, “I want to breathe. I want respect. I want to be an able leader of an able party. I want to work with my beloved Didi,” the former teacher told reporters today. She complained that “newly inducted, misfit, and corrupt leaders” were getting more importance in the BJP.

She added, “Despite enduring physical attacks, sacrificing so much to get my husband elected to Parliament, I got nothing in return”.