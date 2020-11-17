Peter Zatko aka Mudge appointed as new Head of Security at Twitter

New Delhi(San Fransisco), 17/11: Twitter appointed famed hacker Peter Zatko aka Mudge as their Head of Security on Monday. Zatko is supposed to join the micro-blogging mogul within 2months and is answerable only to none other than Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Zatko, according to sources, most recently oversaw security at electronics payment unicorn “Stripe”, and before that, he has worked for Google, and supervised the handing out of grants for projects on cyber-security at Pentagon’s famed Defense Advanced Research and Projects Agency (DARPA).