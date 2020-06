Mumbai, 12/6: The price of petrol and diesel is hiked again as global rates tumbled in the last 2 days. Petrol price has been increased by 57 paise per litre, while diesel rate has gone up by 59 paise per litre. Petrol and diesel price becomes costlier rs 3 per litre in 6 days. The price of a litre of petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 74.57 while diesel will cost Rs 72.81 per litre.