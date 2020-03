New Delhi, 11/3: Petrol price and diesel price decreased by Rs 2.69 and Rs 2.33 respectively. As a result, the petrol price in Delhi on Wednesday was Rs. 70.23 and Diesel price was 63.01 per liter.

Fuel prices have fallen sharply as crude oil prices fall in the international market. Crude oil prices have fallen sharply due to trade competition between Saudi Arabia and Russia over crude oil prices. Oil prices have not fallen much since 2016.