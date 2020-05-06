Petrol and diesel price may increase in UP

UP, 6/5: The Yogi Government of the state is now preparing to take some important decisions to improve the economy that has been down due to the lockdown. In this sequence, a cabinet meeting has been called on Wednesday. In this meeting, a decision can be taken to increase VAT on petrol-diesel (Petrol-Diesel) as well as increase the prices of alcohol. Apart from this, many announcements can be made to give relief to the people.

In this cabinet meeting, which will be held at 12 noon through videoconferencing, only those ministers, whose subjects related to the department will be part of the meeting, the rest of the ministers will be connected online. This meeting is to be held at the Chief Minister’s official residence at 5 Kalidas Marg.

Petrol-diesel price may increase by this much

According to the information provided by the sources, the government can increase VAT rates of petrol by two rupees and diesel by one rupee. However, the Commerce Tax Department has proposed an increase from Rs 1.26 to Rs 2.26 per liter on petrol and from Rs 1.09 to Rs 2.09 on diesel.