ପୁରୀ ୨୭ ।୪ (ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ପିପିଲି ଉପନିର୍ବାଚନ ଘୁଞ୍ଚାଇବା ପାଇଁ କଂଗ୍ରେସର ଦାବି । କରୋନା ସ୍ଥିତି ସୁଧୁରିବା ଯାଏ ଘୁଞ୍ଚାଯାଉ ପିପିଲି ଉପନିର୍ବାଚନ । ନିର୍ବାଚନ କମିଶନର ଓ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ରାଜ୍ୟ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଦାବି କରାଯାଇଛି । ବଞ୍ଚିବା ପାଇଁ ସଂଘର୍ଷ ଜାରି ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ନିର୍ବାଚନ କରିବା ଜରୁରୀ ନୁହଁ । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ତରଫରୁ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ସ୍ଥଗିତ ରଖିବାକୁ ଦାବି କରାଯାଇଛି । ଆଜି ଦ୍ୱିପହରରେ ନିର୍ବାଚନ କମିଶନରଙ୍କ ସହ ସାକ୍ଷାତ କରିବ ରାଜ୍ୟ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ।