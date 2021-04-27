ପିପିଲି ଉପନିର୍ବାଚନ ଘୁଞ୍ଚାଇବା ପାଇଁ କଂଗ୍ରେସର ଦାବି

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ପୁରୀ ୨୭ ।୪ (ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ପିପିଲି ଉପନିର୍ବାଚନ ଘୁଞ୍ଚାଇବା ପାଇଁ କଂଗ୍ରେସର ଦାବି । କରୋନା ସ୍ଥିତି ସୁଧୁରିବା ଯାଏ ଘୁଞ୍ଚାଯାଉ ପିପିଲି ଉପନିର୍ବାଚନ । ନିର୍ବାଚନ କମିଶନର ଓ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ରାଜ୍ୟ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଦାବି କରାଯାଇଛି । ବଞ୍ଚିବା ପାଇଁ ସଂଘର୍ଷ ଜାରି ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ନିର୍ବାଚନ କରିବା ଜରୁରୀ ନୁହଁ । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ତରଫରୁ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ସ୍ଥଗିତ ରଖିବାକୁ ଦାବି କରାଯାଇଛି । ଆଜି ଦ୍ୱିପହରରେ ନିର୍ବାଚନ କମିଶନରଙ୍କ ସହ ସାକ୍ଷାତ କରିବ ରାଜ୍ୟ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
