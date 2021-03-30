ପିପିଲି: ଆଜି BJD ଓ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ନାମାଙ୍କନ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ପିପିଲି,୩୦/୩(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ପିପିିଲି ଉପ-ନିର୍ବାଚନ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତି ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇ ସାରିଛି। ଆଜି ନାମାଙ୍କନର ଶେଷ ତାରିଖ ରହିଛି। ଶେଷ ଦିନରେ ଉଭୟ ବିଜେଡି ଓ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ଆଜି ନିଜର ନାମାଙ୍କନ ଭରିବେ। ସ୍ବର୍ଗତ ପ୍ରଦୀପ ମହାରଥୀଙ୍କ ପୁଅ ରୁଦ୍ର ପ୍ରତାପ ମହାରଥୀଙ୍କ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ କରିଛି ବିଜେଡି। ସେହିପରି ୨୦୧୯
ର ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ଅଜିତ ମଙ୍ଗରାଜ ପୁଣି କଂଗ୍ରେସର ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ଏହା ସହ ଆଜି ପ୍ରଚାର ମୈଦାନକୁ ଓହ୍ଲାଇବେ ବିଜେପି ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ଆଶ୍ରିତ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
