ପିପିଲି: ଆଜି BJD ଓ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ନାମାଙ୍କନ

World
WorldConfirmed: 128,242,488Active: 21,976,001Recovered: 103,462,117Death: 2,804,370
USA
USAConfirmed: 31,033,801Active: 6,961,375Recovered: 23,509,220Death: 563,206
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 12,577,354Active: 1,293,839Recovered: 10,969,247Death: 314,268
India
IndiaConfirmed: 12,095,855Active: 540,687Recovered: 11,393,021Death: 162,147
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,528,543Active: 284,102Recovered: 4,146,408Death: 98,033
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,337,696Active: 389,902Recovered: 3,821,179Death: 126,615
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 3,544,957Active: 565,993Recovered: 2,870,614Death: 108,350
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,240,577Active: 234,239Recovered: 2,975,108Death: 31,230
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,796,400Active: 211,901Recovered: 2,507,900Death: 76,599
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 663,200Active: 48,566Recovered: 600,278Death: 14,356
China
ChinaConfirmed: 90,190Active: 173Recovered: 85,381Death: 4,636
ପିପିଲି,୩୦/୩(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ପିପିିଲି ଉପ-ନିର୍ବାଚନ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତି ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇ ସାରିଛି। ଆଜି ନାମାଙ୍କନର ଶେଷ ତାରିଖ ରହିଛି। ଶେଷ ଦିନରେ ଉଭୟ ବିଜେଡି ଓ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ଆଜି ନିଜର ନାମାଙ୍କନ ଭରିବେ। ସ୍ବର୍ଗତ ପ୍ରଦୀପ ମହାରଥୀଙ୍କ ପୁଅ ରୁଦ୍ର ପ୍ରତାପ ମହାରଥୀଙ୍କ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ କରିଛି ବିଜେଡି। ସେହିପରି ୨୦୧୯
ର ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ଅଜିତ ମଙ୍ଗରାଜ ପୁଣି କଂଗ୍ରେସର ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ଏହା ସହ ଆଜି ପ୍ରଚାର ମୈଦାନକୁ ଓହ୍ଲାଇବେ ବିଜେପି ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ଆଶ୍ରିତ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ।