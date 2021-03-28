Playing Video Games for 10 Minutes will Improve your eSports skills: Research

FeaturedHealth and Lifestyle
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 127,436,691
    World
    Confirmed: 127,436,691
    Active: 21,948,577
    Recovered: 102,696,614
    Death: 2,791,500
  • USA 30,917,339
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,917,339
    Active: 7,006,814
    Recovered: 23,348,512
    Death: 562,013
  • Brazil 12,490,362
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,490,362
    Active: 1,300,041
    Recovered: 10,879,627
    Death: 310,694
  • India 11,971,624
    India
    Confirmed: 11,971,624
    Active: 486,276
    Recovered: 11,323,762
    Death: 161,586
  • Russia 4,519,832
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,519,832
    Active: 282,964
    Recovered: 4,139,128
    Death: 97,740
  • UK 4,329,180
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,329,180
    Active: 415,295
    Recovered: 3,787,312
    Death: 126,573
  • Italy 3,512,453
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,512,453
    Active: 571,878
    Recovered: 2,832,939
    Death: 107,636
  • Turkey 3,179,115
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,179,115
    Active: 208,263
    Recovered: 2,939,929
    Death: 30,923
  • Germany 2,772,694
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,772,694
    Active: 211,690
    Recovered: 2,484,600
    Death: 76,404
  • Pakistan 654,591
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 654,591
    Active: 44,447
    Recovered: 595,929
    Death: 14,215
  • China 90,167
    China
    Confirmed: 90,167
    Active: 167
    Recovered: 85,364
    Death: 4,636

Although the habit of video games is not good, but playing it for 10 minutes every day improves eSports skills. The eSports Science Research Lab (ESRL) has done a study about it. According to the study, on studying video games, he found that novice gamers have benefited a lot from it. Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS) headset was also used in the first 20 minutes of the training session. With its help, the activity of the brain is detected.

Director of ESRL, Researcher Mark Campbell said, “Our steed found that novice gamers who wore tDCS before training improved their gaming skills in five days. Especially for novices who were not trained for the game before. ” The participants designed a tDCS headset designed to study human behavior in computers. However, during this time, there was no movement in the minds of some participants.

The researchers said that during the training session of the Gaming Study, we asked the players to eliminate enemy targets by finding them quickly and shooting them properly. In such a situation, the players’ brains became more active. When the researcher examined the players who were not stirring in their mind, they saw the effect of left and right target, but the center target was not found. It was clear from the results of the session that most people can benefit from playing the game for 10 minutes.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.