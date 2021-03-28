Schools will not Re-open till Class 8th, Online Classes even in this session.

COVID-19 Updates World 127,436,691 World Confirmed: 127,436,691 Active: 21,948,577 Recovered: 102,696,614 Death: 2,791,500

New Delhi, 28/3: A new academic session is going to start in all states including Delhi from April 1, for which a new guideline has been prepared so that the condition of coronavirus can be controlled. In most states including Delhi, students up to class 1-8 will not be able to go to school at the beginning of the new semester.

The Delhi Government has made it clear that at present, schools will not be opened for small classes amid the increasing pace of Coronavirus infection. Apart from Delhi, several other states including Punjab, Puducherry, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan have also decided to keep schools closed for small classes.

Earlier schools were opened in these states, but in view of the current situation of Covid-19, it has been decided to keep them closed again. Several well-known schools in Delhi, including Air Force Bal Bharti School, Delhi Public School, Green Field School, Arvachin, among others, have issued special circulars to children’s parents. Accordingly, Children will be studied online in the next academic session. The school management, including the Delhi government, is currently not in a position to give a time-limit for the resumption of regular classes.