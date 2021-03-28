Sportstar Aces Awards: Odisha wins Best State for the promotion of Sport

Bhubaneswar, 28/3 : In a major development, the Odisha government wins the Sportstar Aces award for the promotion of sports. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik received the award.

Odisha government led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made sports a priority sector with investment swelling from Rs 28 crore in 2010- 11 to Rs 301 crore in 2020-21.

Odisha hosted Champions Trophy 2014, Hockey World League 2017, Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018, FIH Men’s Series Finals 2019, Olympic Hockey Qualifiers 2019, and the Pro League in 2020.