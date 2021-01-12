PlayStation 5 sold out within minutes, leaving Gaming Enthusiasts Unhappy

FeaturedHealth and Lifestyle
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 91,415,094
    World
    Confirmed: 91,415,094
    Active: 24,031,048
    Recovered: 65,428,273
    Death: 1,955,773
  • USA 23,143,197
    USA
    Confirmed: 23,143,197
    Active: 9,077,487
    Recovered: 13,680,461
    Death: 385,249
  • India 10,479,913
    India
    Confirmed: 10,479,913
    Active: 217,255
    Recovered: 10,111,294
    Death: 151,364
  • Brazil 8,133,833
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,133,833
    Active: 722,733
    Recovered: 7,207,483
    Death: 203,617
  • Russia 3,448,203
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,448,203
    Active: 559,969
    Recovered: 2,825,430
    Death: 62,804
  • UK 3,118,518
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,118,518
    Active: 1,629,591
    Recovered: 1,406,967
    Death: 81,960
  • Turkey 2,336,476
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,336,476
    Active: 105,044
    Recovered: 2,208,451
    Death: 22,981
  • Italy 2,289,021
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,289,021
    Active: 575,979
    Recovered: 1,633,839
    Death: 79,203
  • Germany 1,942,951
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,942,951
    Active: 330,720
    Recovered: 1,570,000
    Death: 42,231
  • Pakistan 506,701
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 506,701
    Active: 34,007
    Recovered: 461,977
    Death: 10,717
  • China 87,591
    China
    Confirmed: 87,591
    Active: 697
    Recovered: 82,260
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 12/1: Sony’s much-awaited gaming console Playstation 5 gets sold out within minutes of going on pre-order sale. Online orders began at 12pm today on various e-commerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart, and Sony Center among others.

On Amazon, it was sold out in 3 seconds only, on Flipkart, it took just 15 seconds. The console was sold out on Sony in five minutes. Stocks lasted on Croma for 10 minutes and Reliance Digital had it for about 13-14 minutes.

The unavailability of the console has left many gaming enthusiasts unhappy. They expressed their unhappiness on Twitter.

The console from Sony is priced at Rs. 49,900 in India.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.