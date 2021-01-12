PlayStation 5 sold out within minutes, leaving Gaming Enthusiasts Unhappy

COVID-19 Updates World 91,415,094 World Confirmed: 91,415,094 Active: 24,031,048 Recovered: 65,428,273 Death: 1,955,773

USA 23,143,197 USA Confirmed: 23,143,197 Active: 9,077,487 Recovered: 13,680,461 Death: 385,249

India 10,479,913 India Confirmed: 10,479,913 Active: 217,255 Recovered: 10,111,294 Death: 151,364

Brazil 8,133,833 Brazil Confirmed: 8,133,833 Active: 722,733 Recovered: 7,207,483 Death: 203,617

Russia 3,448,203 Russia Confirmed: 3,448,203 Active: 559,969 Recovered: 2,825,430 Death: 62,804

UK 3,118,518 UK Confirmed: 3,118,518 Active: 1,629,591 Recovered: 1,406,967 Death: 81,960

Turkey 2,336,476 Turkey Confirmed: 2,336,476 Active: 105,044 Recovered: 2,208,451 Death: 22,981

Italy 2,289,021 Italy Confirmed: 2,289,021 Active: 575,979 Recovered: 1,633,839 Death: 79,203

Germany 1,942,951 Germany Confirmed: 1,942,951 Active: 330,720 Recovered: 1,570,000 Death: 42,231

Pakistan 506,701 Pakistan Confirmed: 506,701 Active: 34,007 Recovered: 461,977 Death: 10,717

China 87,591 China Confirmed: 87,591 Active: 697 Recovered: 82,260 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 12/1: Sony’s much-awaited gaming console Playstation 5 gets sold out within minutes of going on pre-order sale. Online orders began at 12pm today on various e-commerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart, and Sony Center among others.

On Amazon, it was sold out in 3 seconds only, on Flipkart, it took just 15 seconds. The console was sold out on Sony in five minutes. Stocks lasted on Croma for 10 minutes and Reliance Digital had it for about 13-14 minutes.

The unavailability of the console has left many gaming enthusiasts unhappy. They expressed their unhappiness on Twitter.

@PlayStation @PlayStationIN Too bad about pre-ordering #ps5 in india. it wasn't even 12:00 and already #Amazon showing as "unavailable" and other sites too.. I think they only had single digit availability of consoles.. very "disappointed"👎👎👎 — Kumaran (@kumarankal) January 12, 2021

MOTHAFUCKASSSSS. THE PRE ORDERS RAN OUT SO FAST I SWEAR. IDK HOW MANY BOTS I BEAT FOR THIS. FINAL KILL CAM. LET’S FUCKING GOOOO. I AM HYPED #PS5 #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/G7YxpVkldh — Karthik (@VVKarthik97) January 12, 2021

Sony PS5 stock in India at 12:00:01 PM #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/G502IuY0B3 — Kaushal (@technarok) January 12, 2021

The console from Sony is priced at Rs. 49,900 in India.