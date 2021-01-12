PlayStation 5 sold out within minutes, leaving Gaming Enthusiasts Unhappy

-
World
91,415,094
WorldConfirmed: 91,415,094Active: 24,031,048Recovered: 65,428,273Death: 1,955,773
-
USA
23,143,197
USAConfirmed: 23,143,197Active: 9,077,487Recovered: 13,680,461Death: 385,249
-
India
10,479,913
IndiaConfirmed: 10,479,913Active: 217,255Recovered: 10,111,294Death: 151,364
-
Brazil
8,133,833
BrazilConfirmed: 8,133,833Active: 722,733Recovered: 7,207,483Death: 203,617
-
Russia
3,448,203
RussiaConfirmed: 3,448,203Active: 559,969Recovered: 2,825,430Death: 62,804
-
UK
3,118,518
UKConfirmed: 3,118,518Active: 1,629,591Recovered: 1,406,967Death: 81,960
-
Turkey
2,336,476
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,336,476Active: 105,044Recovered: 2,208,451Death: 22,981
-
Italy
2,289,021
ItalyConfirmed: 2,289,021Active: 575,979Recovered: 1,633,839Death: 79,203
-
Germany
1,942,951
GermanyConfirmed: 1,942,951Active: 330,720Recovered: 1,570,000Death: 42,231
-
Pakistan
506,701
PakistanConfirmed: 506,701Active: 34,007Recovered: 461,977Death: 10,717
-
China
87,591
ChinaConfirmed: 87,591Active: 697Recovered: 82,260Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 12/1: Sony’s much-awaited gaming console Playstation 5 gets sold out within minutes of going on pre-order sale. Online orders began at 12pm today on various e-commerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart, and Sony Center among others.
On Amazon, it was sold out in 3 seconds only, on Flipkart, it took just 15 seconds. The console was sold out on Sony in five minutes. Stocks lasted on Croma for 10 minutes and Reliance Digital had it for about 13-14 minutes.
The unavailability of the console has left many gaming enthusiasts unhappy. They expressed their unhappiness on Twitter.
@PlayStation @PlayStationIN Too bad about pre-ordering #ps5 in india. it wasn't even 12:00 and already #Amazon showing as "unavailable" and other sites too.. I think they only had single digit availability of consoles.. very "disappointed"👎👎👎
— Kumaran (@kumarankal) January 12, 2021
MOTHAFUCKASSSSS. THE PRE ORDERS RAN OUT SO FAST I SWEAR. IDK HOW MANY BOTS I BEAT FOR THIS. FINAL KILL CAM. LET’S FUCKING GOOOO. I AM HYPED #PS5 #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/G7YxpVkldh
— Karthik (@VVKarthik97) January 12, 2021
Sony PS5 stock in India at 12:00:01 PM #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/G502IuY0B3
— Kaushal (@technarok) January 12, 2021
The console from Sony is priced at Rs. 49,900 in India.