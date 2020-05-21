ଓଡ଼ିଶାକୁ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୨୧ା୫: ବାତ୍ୟା ଅମ୍ଫନ ମୁକାବିଲା ନେଇ ଓଡ଼ିଶାକୁ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି । ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ ସାହସର ସହ ବାତ୍ୟାକୁ ମୁକାବିଲା କରିଛନ୍ତି ଓଡ଼ିଶାବାସୀ । ତୃଣମୂଳ ସ୍ତରରେ ସରକାରୀ ଅଧିକାରୀ କାମ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ବାତ୍ୟା ମୁକାବିଲା ପାଇଁ ଯଥାସମ୍ଭବ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ଅଞ୍ଚଳ ଲାଗି କାମ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଆଶା କରୁଛି ଯଥାଶୀଘ୍ର ସବୁ କିଛି ସ୍ୱାଭାବିକ ସ୍ତରକୁ ଆସିଯିବ ବୋଲି ମୋଦି କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

