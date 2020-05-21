ଓଡ଼ିଶାକୁ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୨୧ା୫: ବାତ୍ୟା ଅମ୍ଫନ ମୁକାବିଲା ନେଇ ଓଡ଼ିଶାକୁ ପ୍ରଶଂସା କରିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି । ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ ସାହସର ସହ ବାତ୍ୟାକୁ ମୁକାବିଲା କରିଛନ୍ତି ଓଡ଼ିଶାବାସୀ । ତୃଣମୂଳ ସ୍ତରରେ ସରକାରୀ ଅଧିକାରୀ କାମ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ବାତ୍ୟା ମୁକାବିଲା ପାଇଁ ଯଥାସମ୍ଭବ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ଅଞ୍ଚଳ ଲାଗି କାମ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଆଶା କରୁଛି ଯଥାଶୀଘ୍ର ସବୁ କିଛି ସ୍ୱାଭାବିକ ସ୍ତରକୁ ଆସିଯିବ ବୋଲି ମୋଦି କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

My thoughts are with the people of Odisha as the state bravely battles the effects of Cyclone Amphan. Authorities are working on the ground to ensure all possible assistance to the those affected. I pray that the situation normalises at the earliest.

