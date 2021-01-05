PM Inaugurates the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline

-
World
86,118,431
WorldConfirmed: 86,118,431Active: 23,181,435Recovered: 61,076,162Death: 1,860,834
-
USA
21,353,051
USAConfirmed: 21,353,051Active: 8,254,416Recovered: 12,736,512Death: 362,123
-
India
10,357,569
IndiaConfirmed: 10,357,569Active: 231,725Recovered: 9,975,958Death: 149,886
-
Brazil
7,754,560
BrazilConfirmed: 7,754,560Active: 682,739Recovered: 6,875,230Death: 196,591
-
Russia
3,260,138
RussiaConfirmed: 3,260,138Active: 561,114Recovered: 2,640,036Death: 58,988
-
UK
2,713,563
UKConfirmed: 2,713,563Active: 2,638,132Recovered: N/ADeath: 75,431
-
Turkey
2,255,607
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,255,607Active: 87,492Recovered: 2,146,430Death: 21,685
-
Italy
2,166,244
ItalyConfirmed: 2,166,244Active: 570,458Recovered: 1,520,106Death: 75,680
-
Germany
1,796,216
GermanyConfirmed: 1,796,216Active: 359,384Recovered: 1,401,200Death: 35,632
-
Pakistan
490,476
PakistanConfirmed: 490,476Active: 35,707Recovered: 444,360Death: 10,409
-
China
87,183
ChinaConfirmed: 87,183Active: 432Recovered: 82,117Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 5/1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline via video conferencing. PM also said the pipeline will help reduce pollution.
“It is an honour to dedicate the 450-km pipeline to the nation. This is an important day for India, especially for people of Karnataka and Kerala,” said PM Modi while inaugurating the gas pipeline.
Governors and Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Kerala, along with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas were also present as PM Modi inaugurated the pipeline project.