PM Inaugurates the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline

New Delhi, 5/1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline via video conferencing. PM also said the pipeline will help reduce pollution.

“It is an honour to dedicate the 450-km pipeline to the nation. This is an important day for India, especially for people of Karnataka and Kerala,” said PM Modi while inaugurating the gas pipeline.

Governors and Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Kerala, along with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas were also present as PM Modi inaugurated the pipeline project.

 

